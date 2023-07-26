LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette City Councilmember Nanette Cook has announced she will not seek a third term in office.

Cook said she will not run for re-election to represent District 4 in the upcoming elections.

“It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve the people of Lafayette, both in my City-Parish Council and City Council capacity,” Cook said. “The experiences I have had, and the people I have had the honor of meeting and working with are what I will miss the most. I am very proud of my work on the council the past 7½ years and I look forward to serving out my term until the first of 2024.”

According to her biography on the LCG website, Cook currently teaches physical education at Cathedral-Carmel School, where she has served on the school board for three years and has volunteered on various committees over the past 20 years. In addition to teaching, she works as a fitness, nutrition, and wellness instructor at the Lourdes Fitness Center and has worked in many other roles in the area of health promotion and wellness.

Cook was a member of the sixth and final Lafayette City-Parish Council after being elected to the City-Parish District 7 seat in 2015 and serving a single term. During her City-Parish Council tenure, Cook also served on the Lafayette Public Utilities Authority.

Cook followed in the footsteps of her father, longtime Lafayette Councilman Al Simon, who served four terms on the council in the late 80s and early 90s.

“I want to thank the voters for electing me twice and showing their confidence in my ability to do the job,” Cook said. “As I move forward I am still planning on being a strong advocate for Lafayette and its beauty, which I believe are the people that live here.”