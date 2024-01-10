LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The new Lafayette City Council has a court judgment they may soon have to vote on.

15th Judicial District Judge Marilyn Castle ordered the city council to make a decision about a waiver of Lafayette’s double-fronted lot prohibition as it relates to the proposed construction for a convenience store in the Four Corners area. The property is that of the former Chase Bank along W. University Avenue.

Oaklawn resident and community activist Gisele Menard believes the neighborhood is being encroached on.

“This is old Lafayette. We’re sitting here in old Lafayette and this is trying to encroach on our quality of life. This is a neighborhood that doesn’t need to be fixed,” Menard said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

France Trepanier, another Oaklawn resident, also has concerns with the proposed store.

“Even if they say it’s not a gas station, you will still have big 18 wheelers or big trucks to make deliveries for the little convenience store or whatever they want to sell there. Those big trucks if they don’t get out on University, they’ll come along Jeanne and Duclos,” Trepanier stated.

According to the judges order the council “did not expressly deny or grant the waiver request.” In other words, the council needs to make a decision. “

We need our officials to consider us on the front-end not just on the back-end,” Menard added.

Latest Posts