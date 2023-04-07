LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette City Council approved payments to investigators looking into the dealings of Mayor-President Josh Guillory at a special meeting Thursday.

Baton Rouge accounting firm Faulk & Winkler is investigating drainage contracts awarded by Guillory at the behest of the council. According to the council, five payments were sent to Faulk and Winkler worth over $45,000.

Thursday’s special meeting was called to approve and officially finalize the payments to the firm. A unanimous vote saw the approval of the payments and the investigation continues.

District 5 Lafayette City Councilman Glenn Lazard told News 10 this meeting was not about the investigation. It was to finalize what needed to be done in order for the investigation to continue on.

“This is just some house cleaning items to give some resolutions to authorize some prior payments that had been made to the firm that we hired,” Lazard said.

No more payments will be made to the firm. News 10 will provide updates on the investigation as more information becomes available.