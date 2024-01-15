LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A local church in Lafayette is opening their doors as a shelter for those who need to stay warm during the freezing temperatures.

Pastor Lawrence Levy is the lead pastor at Freedom of Ministry Church with a mission to continue to give back to the community. “We just want to be a place of refuge for those that don’t have nowhere to go.”

Levy has been a pastor at Freedom of Ministry Church for 12 years and is no stranger to helping the less fortunate. He’s helped the homeless find shelter at many locations, even hotel conference rooms.

This week the church will be providing many necessities such as food, water, toiletries, and blankets. Levy urges people to come out and help. “For those that won’t open their houses or open their churches, come to Freedom World and help out. Whether you want to do it monetarily or whether you want to drop off some goods that you may not be using. Whether you want to cook for the homeless, let’s let them know that somebody cares about them, that they are still human beings.”

Levy says any church should be a place for everyone to know that they will be supported if they are in need. “Church no matter where its located should always be a pillar to any community in which it resides in. I just want to mimic as much of Jesus’ ministry as I possibly can.”

Freedom World Ministry Church will be open Monday starting at 2 p.m. If you would like to donate to the church, donations will begin Monday morning at 10 a.m.

