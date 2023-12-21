LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church in Lafayette held a luncheon for first responders Wednesday.
Throughout the month of December the church has held luncheons in St. Mary Parish, Iberia Parish and Lafayette. The event is a way to let first responders know that they are greatly appreciated for everything they do to help people in Acadiana.
