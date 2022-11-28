UPDATE 8:30 a.m. — Lafayette Police have confirmed that the lockdown has been lifted, and parents can resume dropping off their kids.

Police responded to 200 block of Couret Drive to report a of a man with a gun, which is in the vicinity of the school. Police said a suspect has been detained but the investigation continues, with officers still in the area.

ORIGINAL STORY: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police have confirmed that a local school has received an unspecified threat Monday morning.

Lafayette Christian Academy sent a note to parents early this morning that the school is on lockdown.

“They’re asking the parents not to drop their kids off until the lockdown is lifted,” Lafayette Police spokesman Robin Green said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.