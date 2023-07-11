LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – There have been big developments involving the Chick-fil-As located in Lafayette.

As the process of building a new Chick-fil-A in Lafayette continues, there has been an update regarding the status of another Lafayette Chick-fil-A.

According to KPEL’s website, the Chick-fil-A located on Louisiana Ave. will be closing for up to three months to remodel the building and drive-thru.

The new Chick-fil-A, being built on 5300 Johnston St., is getting close to opening it’s doors.

This being said, Chick-fil-A is looking to hire 60 full and part-time team members. According to the release, “The roles span from a variety of positions including back-of-house, front-of-house, dining room hosts, and more.”

Chick-fil-A is now accepting applications online. The restaurant will also be hosting hiring events starting July 12 at Chick-fil-A on Johnston St. & Ridge Rd., Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m.