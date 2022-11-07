LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette businessman has been charged with one count of felony theft, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Hart Elsamarayi, 37, was arrested following an investigation and search warrant at a business in the 100 block of Southpark Drive.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the investigation revealed that multiple victims, individuals and insurance companies, paid Elsamarayi thousands of dollars for vehicle parts and repairs that were never completed.

Elsamarayi was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Sheriff Office Spokesperson Valerie Ponsetti said, in total, six vehicles were recovered and returned to their owners.

She said additional charges are expected.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty