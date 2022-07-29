LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Pink Paisley has announced that they have secured another 5,000 square feet of retail space, bringing their total retail space to 10,000 square feet.

The business, which is owned by Amy Lemoine, has become a thriving local business over the past few years selling unique gifts, clothing, bath products, and drinkware according to Developing Lafayette.

With the growth of The Pink Paisley, they announced on Facebook that they will be expanding into the vacant Brother’s Space, adding an additional 5,000 square feet to their retail space.

The post read, “please (once again) pardon our noise and dust…we are expanding!”

This expansion will allow for The Pink Paisley to offer a wider selection of products and to expand on the products that they already sell.

As the business continues to grow, this will be the third time that The Pink Paisley has acquired more retail space, according to KTDY, and they hope to have the new space renovated and ready for customers by the holiday season.

The post read, “we do plan to share this space with everyone before the holiday season! Stay tuned for lots of behind the scenes renovation/ makeover fun.”

The Pink Paisley is located at Arnauld Blv. & Johnston St. in Lafayette.