LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – After nine years in business, a local burger restaurant has announced the opening of a second location.

Broaddus Burgers, located at 610 E Kaliste Saloom Rd., announced in a video on Facebook that “we’re getting a second location…we are getting Broaddus Burgers 2.”

The announcement continued to explain that the restaurant is not moving or relocating from the location on Kaliste Saloom Road and that the new location will be located at 4519 W. Congress Street.

Broaddus Burgers, which serves a variety of burgers and sides, along with “not a burger” options, hot dogs, and even breakfast dishes, also announced that at the second location, customers “will be able to buy raw hamburgers, the vegetables, the cheeses, all the toppings, buns, everything in one place that you need. Maybe even a six-pack of beer at the same time, and bring it home and grill it.”

“Thank you guys for an awesome nine years,” the announcement continued. “It’s been really fun, can’t wait to see year 10.”

For more information visit the Broaddus Burgers website or Facebook.