Lafayette, La. (KLFY) – A Houston-based oil and gas company has announced it is closing its Lafayette office and laying off 135 employees.

QuarterNorth Energy will cease providing contract operating services for GOM Shelf on or after Nov. 30, 2022, the date all layoffs become effective, a warn notice advised.

The announcement comes three weeks after the Lafayette office was searched by federal investigators in reference to an offshore spill, Bloomberg reported.