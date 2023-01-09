LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Nearly 90 employees of the Lafayette-based delivery service company ASAP, formerly known as Waitr, will be laid off on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Ryan LaGrange, The Lafayette Economic Development Authority (LEDA) Workforce Development Director, and the Louisiana Workforce Commission have teamed up to help displaced employees.

LEDA said that they contacted ASAP as soon as they were notified of the layoffs. LaGrange added that ASAP has been supportive of the effort.

“Our role here is to help the individuals make a smooth transition back into employment with other area employers,” LaGrange said.

LaGrange explained a Customer Service & Call Center Virtual Job Fair will be held for the displaced on Tuesday.

Reportedly, the layoffs are within ASAP’s call center.

ASAP gave notice that they were “Laying off 89 employees from their call center dispatch center in Lafayette. The virtual event will allow those individuals who are being displaced to connect with local companies who are currently hiring,” LaGrange noted.

In the virtual job fair, there will be companies seeking to hire people with job skills similar to those laid off.

In fact, the managers of those companies will be available to connect directly with applicants.

“They will have a chat capability and video audio option. The employers can pull folks in if the employers want to do a direct interview,” LaGrange said.

For information on the virtual job fair go to: lafayette.org/jobfairs