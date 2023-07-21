LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette bakery, Piece of Cake Lafayette, is selling cake balls in honor of a Youngsville girl fighting cancer.

Last Saturday Emmalyn Grace was brought to the hospital for a large lump found on the left side of her neck. After test were run, the doctors said she had multiple tumors throughout her body, ranging from her lower abdomen all the way up to the left lymph node. Doctors say she has Stage 4 Neuroblastoma and that it is also in her bone marrow.

Little Emmy is now at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge undergoing treatments.

The owners of Piece of Cake Lafayette decided to sell cake balls in the bakery for $3. For every purchase, theyare donating $2 to Emmy s family. The cakes are done in Mardi Gras colors because Emmy and her family love the tradition.

Piece of Cake Lafayette is located at 1507 Kaliste Saloom Road.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help pay off the medical expenses. You can click here to donate.