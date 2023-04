LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A Lafayette babysitter has been arrested for allegedly causing harm to a child in her care.

Alaina Gremillion, 22 of Lafayette was charged with one count of cruelty to a juvenile.

Police said their investigation began on March 7, 2023, after receiving reports of a suspicious injury to a child under the age of 5.

Gremillion was booked into the parish jail with a $5K bond.