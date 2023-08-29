LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff office reported the arrest of a wanted man with both international and domestic warrants.

Authorities said they arrested Joel Herrera, 32, Monday Aug. 28, in the 2300 block of Congress Street on charges of aggravated burglary, battery of a dating partner and for a robbery warrant issued by Interpol out of Honduras carrying worldwide extradition.

Herrera was also found to be in possession of a firearm and police paraphernalia at the time of his arrest according to officials.

This remains an ongoing investigation and additional charges are expected.