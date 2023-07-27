LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette attorney is starting his political career with a run at the Lafayette City Council.

Thomas Hooks, 37, will run for the seat representing District 4 on the council. He seeks to replace incumbent Nanette Cook, who has announced she will not run for re-election.

Hooks, who describes himself as a “corporate strategist and attorney, and a “pro-life Republican,” will formally announce his candidacy at 4 p.m. Saturday at Viva La Waffle on Kaliste Saloom Drive. He said he is running for office for the first time.

“I’m running because I’m a big believer in local government, in local solutions for local problems, and I want to serve our community,” Hooks said. “Lafayette is a unique place, and we have to preserve that which makes it unique—our culture, our economy, our people.”

Hooks is married with five young children, who he said inspired his decision to run for office.

“As a parent, I have skin in the game,” he said. “We are raising our children in Lafayette, seeking to provide them with the best possible opportunities. This is our home and we want it to be the best it can be.”

Hooks attended Opelousas Catholic, graduated with honors from the University of Louisiana with a B.S. in Finance and was in the top 3% of his class at LSU Law School, according to his announcement release. He is the former Chair of the Lafayette Planning and Zoning Commission.

Voters will go to the polls to decide the next District 4 councilmember in the Gubernatorial Primary Election on Oct. 14, with a runoff if necessary in the Gubernatorial General Election on Nov. 18.