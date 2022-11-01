LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette attorney is making history.

Amanda Martin has been appointed the district defender for the 15th judicial district.

She is the first Black woman to lead the office. The position was made official by the Louisiana Public Defender Board on October 10.

For Martin, she says, her dreams of becoming a lawyer started in the 5th grade by classmates who always sought her opinion on matters.

Now, she says, she wants her work to speak loudest for the people.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I want to lead a team of people that provide client-centered advocacy. We have some of the best lawyers working in this office and I hope to mentor them, train them and lead a team that is going to change not only the perception but bring better equality to the community. “