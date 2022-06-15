LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man was arrested after a failed armed robbery Tuesday night, June 14, in the 1700 block of Jefferson St., according to Lafayette Police.

Kenneth Perkins, 57, of Lafayette, faces a charge of attempted armed robbery, according to Sgt. Robin Green.

Green said officers responded to a call at around 9:25 p.m. where Perkins was allegedly beating a victim with a blunt object and demanding money. Perkins failed to get the money, however, and fled the scene on foot. Green said officers located him a short time later and placed him under arrest.

Perkins was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.