LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Consolidated Government gave final approval Wednesday to an ordinance that will cut off alcohol sales in bars on Mardi Gras at midnight.

The Lafayette City Council unanimously approved the measure which was introduced at the council’s Jan. 17 meeting.

The ordinance requires establishments in the parish that sell alcoholic beverages for on-the-premises consumption to close from midnight-6 a.m. on the day after Mardi Gras. Patrons of those establishments will be require to leave the premises upon closing.

The new restrictions on Mardi Gras do not affect businesses that sell alcohol for off-premises consumption, such as liquor stores, which are prohibited from selling alcohol between 2-6 a.m. on Wednesdays.

Cydra Wingerter, the chief administrative officer of Lafayette Consolidated Government, called the ordinance, “a matter of public safety.”

She added there is support from the Lafayette Police Department.

Bar owners opposed the measure, saying it will hurt their businesses.