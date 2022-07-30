LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Saturday morning apartment fire in Lafayette ends with a family of 5 in hospital over carbon monoxide exposure and a dead pet.

According to the Lafayette Fire Department, firefighters responded to the 100 block of Township Lane around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning for a reported apartment fire. The occupant of the apartment arrived home and discovered her unit filled with smoke and called 911 to report it.

Firefighters arrived on scene to investigate. It was determined the clothes in the dryer burned and filled the apartment with smoke. The occupant’s dog died due to a high amount of toxic gasses.

Emergency crews searched adjacent apartments. In one apartment, a family of five, was transported to a local hospital with concerns of carbon monoxide exposure.

The occupant said that she was drying clothes prior to leaving. The dryer was supposed to be off. When she returned home, she opened the door and found the apartment filled with smoke.

Fire officials determined the fire originated inside the dryer. The cause of the fire was ruled an accident.