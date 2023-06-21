LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Dogs at Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) are searching for their forever home.

Six dogs at Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) dogs will show off their personalities during an adoption event this weekend at Tractor Supply.

The release stated, “Adoption fees are waived, the dogs are considered highly adoptable, and they’re vaccinated, spayed or neutered, microchipped, dewormed, and tested for heartworms.”

The event will be held on Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tractor Supply, 651 I-10 N Frontage Rd. in Scott.

Adoption fees are waived only for dogs adopted at Tractor Supply, not dogs at the animal shelter.

LASCC said “However, dogs and cats are available for adoption at the shelter every weekend on Saturdays from noon-2 p.m. The adoption fee for dogs is $35, $25 for cats, and no cost for military veterans and senior citizens over 65 years old.”