LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette shelter is offering free vaccinations for cats.

The Lafayette Animal Shelter, partnered with Care Center and SpayNation for Dogs and Cats, is offering free vaccinations for cats.

Vaccinations will be offered only on Friday, Dec. 2.

Discounted mircochipping is also available for $20, as well as a limited quantity of $20 pay/neuter vouchers.

The clinic will be open from 8 a.m.-noon at SpayNation at 1640 Bertrand Drive in Lafayette.