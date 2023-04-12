LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) is offering free dog adoptions at Cajun Harley-Davidson in Scott this weekend.

The adoption event is on Saturday, April 15, at Cajun Harley-Davidson, 724 I-10 South Frontage Rd. from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

LASCC Adoption Coordinator Lynn Bourque said some have been cared for at the shelter for 30 days or more, so she’s hoping the exposure will peak the interest of potential adopters.

“What’s great about getting our animals out in the community is sometimes you’ll see a different side of them when they’re out of the shelter environment,” Bourque said. “They’ll be sporting their “Adopt Me” vests, and hopefully, leave with a forever home.”

All dogs are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, and the adoption fee is waived.

LASCC is also open on Saturdays from noon-2 p.m. Available dogs and cats can be viewed here.

The adoption fee is waived only for pets at Cajun Harley-Davidson and does not apply to animals at the shelter.