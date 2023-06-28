A new list ranks the top dog and cat names of 2022. (Photo: Getty Images)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) is holding an Adoption Weekend to help boost animal adoptions.

LASCC is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society, for an Adoption Weekend. This event is happening Friday, June 30, through Saturday, July 1. Dogs and cats are spayed or neutered, microchipped, dewormed, and dogs are tested for heartworms.

According to the release from Lafayette Consolidated Government, “Best Friends Animal Society will reimburse LASCC $25 for every dog and cat adopted. We are waiving fees completely for all animals, but only participating Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1.”

LASCC’s hours on Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Saturday from noon-4 p.m.

To see all available pets, please visit this website.