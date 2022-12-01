LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) is partnering with Bissell pet foundation to provide free pet adoptions.

The “Empty the Shelters- Holiday Hope” free adoption event will take place Dec. 1 through Dec. 10.

The goal of this event is to make adoptions more affordable and to find permanent homes for the near 100 dogs and cats currently in the shelter.

LASCC Supervisor, Shelly Delahoussaye said, “It would be wonderful to empty the shelter, but finding permanent homes for as many pets as we can is our goal. The shelter cycle is never ending. For as many dogs and cats that leave our facility, there are more that need our help. This is our first year working with BISSELL Pet Foundation. The foundation will reimburse $50 for every dog adopted and $25 for every cat adopted.”

LASCC is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from noon-2 p.m. To see available pets, visit https://www.lafayettela.gov/lascc/default.