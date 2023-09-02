LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police reported they arrested an 18-year-old after the suspicious circumstances of an injured juvenile.

Alayjah Kennedy, 18, of Lafayette was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with attempted first degree murder.

Lafayette Police Department said they responded to a local hospital in regards to the suspicious circumstances of a injured juvenile. Officers said shortly after their arrival it was determined that youth services would be needed.

An investigation was conducted which led to the arrest of Kennedy, who was in care of the juvenile during the timeframe the injuries occurred, according to authorities.

The juvenile remains in the hospital in critical condition.

An investigation of the incident is still underway.