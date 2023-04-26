LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Laborde Earles Law Firm is hosting their annual “Bike It Forward” event on May 26.

The “Bike It Forward” event will be held on May 26 from 9-11 a.m. at the Lafayette office located at 1901 Kaliste Saloom Rd., Lafayette LA 70508.

This event promotes community involvement, child safety, child health, and well-being.

To apply or nominate a child to receive a new bicycle and helmet, please complete an application at www.bikeitforward.org. The deadline for submitting applications is May 12.

All winners of the bicycles and helmets will be notified prior to the Bike It Forward event.

As part of the event, Laborde Earles will have food, music, and a bicycle obstacle course for the kids to test out their new bikes.