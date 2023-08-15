LAFAYETTE, LA, (PressRelease) — Laborde Earles Injury Lawyers, a leading personal injury law firm with offices in Lafayette, Alexandria, New Iberia, Marksville, New Orleans and Baton Rouge is proud to announce its inclusion in the esteemed Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for 2023. The firm was ranked as the 25th fastest-growing private company in Louisiana.

This recognition places Laborde Earles Injury Lawyers among some of the most elite companies in the nation, including Microsoft, Pandora and Under Armour.

The Inc. 5000 list, presented annually by Inc. Magazine, ranks companies based on their percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. Being part of this list is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and success of the Laborde Earles team.

“This accomplishment is a huge deal. Our company is a relatively young company compared to many others throughout the country. For us to reach this milestone in such a short period of time is a testament to the service we deliver to our clients and to the wonderful team that we have,” said Partner David Laborde.

Partner Digger Earles added, “David and I are incredibly proud to be included in this unique list. Our growth has allowed us to better help the community we serve because it’s given us the resources to give back. Our goal is to continue this growth to better serve our great state of Louisiana.”

With a track record of securing millions in settlements and verdicts for victims of injury, Laborde Earles Injury Lawyers has established itself as a formidable force in the personal injury legal sector in Louisiana. Its team of experienced attorneys is dedicated to fighting for the rights of injury victims and ensuring they receive the compensation they rightfully deserve.

For more information about Laborde Earles Injury Lawyers, please visit https://onmyside.com/.

About Laborde Earles Injury Lawyers

Laborde Earles Injury Lawyers is a premier personal injury law firm with offices statewide. The firm is committed to representing injury victims and has a proven track record of success in securing significant settlements and verdicts for its clients. Along with being included in the Inc. 5000 list, Laborde Earles Injury Lawyers and its attorneys have also been recognized by The National Trial Lawyers in the National Trial Lawyers Top 100 and Top 10 Trucking Trial Lawyers organizations, Super Lawyers, Martindale Hubbel and Top Lawyers of 2023 by Acadiana Profile, among others.