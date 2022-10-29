LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – KLFY News 10 hosted the first Acadiana Eats Festival in Scott Saturday.

There was something for everyone to enjoy with over 30 different vendors, live music, and activities to help celebrate Southern Louisiana’s food culture.

Thousands of locals from all over southern Louisiana gathered to celebrate Acadiana Eats. The fun lasted from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

KLFY’S own Gerald Gruenig reflected on the journey Acadiana Eats has had from when it first started in 2015.

“This festival has actually been in the works since 2019. KLFY gave it the go-ahead back in 2020. It is crazy to think that almost three years later we are actually doing it,” Gerald said.

Gerald has shined light on many local restaurants for years and said this festival was created to continue that tradition, and to introduce these vendors to more locals and celebrate all of what Acadiana Eats is about.

“Today is really all about celebrating the vendors that are here today,” Gerald said. “Celebrating our community and celebrating what we have been able to accomplish at KLFY with the Acadiana Eats segment because it has been extremely popular and it has been a blessing to be a part of.”

Gerald continued,” This is just the beginning. I can’t wait to see what ends up happening with this event. I can’t wait to see what we end up doing with our segment at KLFY.”

He shows gratitude to his platform and looks forward to what is to come.

“I am just here to keep pushing the boundaries of what we are doing with local television and continue to love up the station that I love so much that’s KLFY News 10.”

With full stomachs, smiles, and loads of fun, this is only the beginning of what is to come for the future of Acadiana Eats.