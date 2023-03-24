(LOUISIANA) The KLFY staff was honored to attend the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters’ Awards ceremony Friday in Baton Rouge where we won an award for the uniquely Louisiana category for our Passe Partout anniversary special.

Our recently retired engineer Don Fontenot was honored as television broadcast engineer of the year after 50 years of service.

Long time News 10 anchor Maria Placer was inducted into the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame Friday, March 24, 2023.

Other inductees into the Hall of Fame this year included Charles Chatelain of Delta Media Corporation, Gerry May of KTBS-TV, Irene Robinson of KWCL-FM, Kim Holden of WVUE-TV, and Mike Grimsley of Townsquare Media and former WAFB anchor and investigative reporter Paul Gates.