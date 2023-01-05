LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – This week’s athlete of the week is Northside guard Zion McCoy.

“We just go out there and play, just play,” McCoy told News 10.

Northside’s McCoy enters his senior season with a lot of expectations. The 6’1 guard leads a team with tremendous upside and said that being a part of this team is something special.

“I like this team. I like us because we never give up on each other. Win or lose, we all got each other’s back,” McCoy said.

Head Coach Jason Herbstler told News 10 that “He’s our leading scorer so he gets everybody’s best look. We have seen a lot of box and one, diamond and one, and what it has done is opening it up for other guys. We have four guys averaging double figures, and it’s because of him.”

Opposing defenses focus on him with good reason, the Vikings’ senior guard scored 52 points in the first game of the year.

McCoy hopes his production continues to improve as district play starts in less than two weeks.