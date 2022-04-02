SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – No injuries in an early morning fire in Scott caused by a malfunctioning kitchen appliance.

According to the Scott Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to a residential fire in the 100 block of Appalosa St. around 12:44 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arrival, firefighters saw the occupant in the front yard, with heavy smoke emitting from a front window. Firefighters encountered heavy fire in the kitchen area of the home, which was quickly brought under control.

An investigation revealed that a pressure cooker was being used and malfunctioned, which started the fire. The occupant smelled smoke and heard smoke detectors, at which point she safely exited the home. The kitchen area sustained moderate fire damage, while the rest of the home received minor smoke damage. After helping the homeowner with gathering her belongings, neighbors transported the homeowner to a nearby hotel for the night.

Scott Fire responding to Appalosa Street fire.

No injuries were reported. An engine from the Lafayette Fire Department assisted with the response.