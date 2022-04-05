LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) said the Kaliste Saloom Road widening project is expected to be complete by August of this year, weather permitting. Contractors are currently ahead of the original contracted completion date of September 2022.

Workers are currently installing yard drains, completing catch basins and manhole tops, installing street lighting, and constructing concrete curbing, sidewalks, and driveways. They will proceed southward from Farrel Drive. Once those tasks are complete, contractors will begin striping and signing the roadways.

When complete, the 2.2-mile stretch of Kaliste Saloom to E. Broussard Road will have five lanes, a turn lane in the middle, and sidewalks.