LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – An 8 year veteran K9 with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is hanging up the badge.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, K9 Thunder, a Dutch Shepherd who’s been with LPSO since 2016 is retiring.

Throughout his career, Thunder was instrumental in the apprehension of over 100 suspects and the seizure of hundreds of pounds of illegal narcotics. Thunder, along with his fellow canines in the K9 Unit, are an unparalleled enhancement to LPSO’s Patrol response.

Thunder will spend his retirement in the loving care of his handler, Cpl. Charmickia Levine.

