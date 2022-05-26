LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette law enforcement officials are reminding parents and youth of a juvenile curfew ordinance and the hours it’s in effect.

The ordinance is 62-89 in the municipal codes of Lafayette. Curfew for any person under 17, not emancipated under Louisiana law, is as follows:

11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday until 6 a.m. the next day.

11:59 p.m. Friday and Saturday until 6 a.m. the next day.

A minor commits an offense if he remains in any public place or on the premises of any establishment during curfew hours.

A custodian of a minor commits an offense if he knowingly permits or by insufficient control allows a minor to remain in any public place or on the premises of any establishment during curfew hours.

The Lafayette Police Department noted in a press release that they will be conducting curfew checks within the city throughout the summer.

Valerie Ponseti with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office said this is a parish-wide ordinance.