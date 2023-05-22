LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Troopers responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy 182 at the exit ramp of I-49 at mile marker 7 Monday.

Jaslynn Jones, 10, of Carencro and Brittany Schroeder, 43, of Sunset were killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday around 3:30 p.m.

Police said a Chevrolet pickup going north, driven by Kelly Hollis, 35, of Carencro, failed to yield from the stop sign at Exit 7 of I-49 as it drove onto LA 182. At the same time, a Nissan, driven by Schroeder, was traveling west on LA 182.

Hollis entered the path of Schroeder and the vehicles collided, resulting in both vehicles stopping off of the roadway.

Hollis was unrestrained and was brought to a local hospital. Jones was in the front passenger seat of Hollis’ car and despite being restrained, was killed.

Schroeder was restrained and also died from the crash. Both, Jones and Schroeder, were pronounced dead at the scene by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office.

A routine toxicology sample from both drivers has been submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.