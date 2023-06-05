LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — If you’re looking to celebrate Juneteenth, Acadiana has lots of activites planned.

Juneteenth, also known as Juneteenth Independence Day or Freedom Day, is the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. Dating back to 1865, it was on June 19 that Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas with the news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free. Juneteenth today celebrates African American freedom and achievement while encouraging continuous self-development and respect for all cultures.

The Southwest Louisiana (SWLA) Juneteenth Committee’s mission is to commemorate the ending of slavery in the United States by celebrating the joys of liberty, educating the community about African American heritage and by promoting positive cultural interaction. Every year, the committee hosts various events in honor of the Juneteenth holiday, including the SWLA Juneteenth Music Festival.

The events will take place as listed below:

Thursday, June 8, 2-6 p.m.: Juneteenth Job Fair, Downtown Convention Center, 124 S. Buchanan St.

Friday, June 9, 9 a.m.: Juneteenth Opening Ceremonies and Flag Raising, Lafayette International Center, 735 Jefferson St.

Saturday, June 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: “Show Me Watcha Got Show,” 800 E. Vermilion St.

Tuesday, June 13, 6 p.m., 40 Acres & a Mule, via Zoom

Thursday, June 15, 11 a.m.: The Juneteenth Story, Camp Performance, Wonderland Performing Arts, 2807 Johnston St.

Friday, June 16, 7:30 p.m.: The Juneteenth Story, Opening Night, Wonderland Performing Arts, 2807 Johnston St.

Friday, June 16, 6-10 p.m.: Juneteenth Banquet/Pageant, Downtown Convention Center, 124 S. Buchanan St.

Friday, June 16 6-10 p.m., Juneteenth Essay/Poster Contest, Downtown Convention Center, 124 S. Buchanan St.

Friday, June 16, 7:30 p.m.: The Juneteenth Story, Story Performance, Wonderland Performing Arts, 2807 Johnston Street

Saturday, June 17, 7 a.m., Juneteenth Sickle Cell Walk, Heymann Park, 1500 S. Orange St.

Saturday, June 17, 4-8 p.m.: SWLA Juneteenth Festival, Heymann Park, 1500 S. Orange St.

Saturday, June 17, 7:30 p.m., The Juneteenth Story, Story Performance, Wonderland Performing Arts, 2807 Johnston St.

Sunday, June 18, 2 p.m.: The Juneteenth Story, Story Performance, Wonderland Performing Arts, 2807 Johnston St.

Monday, June 19, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Juneteenth A Freedom Celebration, 800 E. Vermilion St.

Monday, June 19, 6-8 p.m., MTM Juneteenth Commemoration, Downtown Convention Center, 124 S. Buchanan St.

For more information about these events, contact Susannah Johnson Malbreaux, 337-212-1950 or email: johnsonsusannahm@gmail.com.