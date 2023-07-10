LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – There are still spots available for the 2023 MPCS Triathlon in July.

If you’re interested in joining the 2023 Miles Perret Center Services (MPCS) Triathlon, have no fear, there are still spots available.

The triathlon will take place on July 29 and the event will benefit MPSC and “its mission to help local families fight, survive, and live with cancer,” according to the release.

The Triathlon begins at 7 a.m. at Bourgeois Hall. The course includes a 200 yard swim, 8 mile bike, and a 2 mile run. This event is open to all fitness levels, whether you are new to triathlons or an experienced athlete. Participants can sign up as an individual or as a relay team.

To reserve your spot for the 2023 MPCS Triathlon or to get more information about the services that Miles Perret Cancer Services provides, visit milesperret.org or call 337-984-1920.