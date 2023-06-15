LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A popular Lafayette restaurant is getting a major facelift.

For the first time in its 76-year history, Judice Inn will be undergoing renovations to serve Acadiana even more of those famous burgers.

Gerald Judice (GM/part owner): “This will be the most major change we’ve had in the full 76 years we’ve been open,” said Gerald Judice, General Manager and Co-owner.

Judice says the team wanted to find a way to free up parking spaces faster. That’s when they created the drive-thru blueprint, so customers wanting their food to-go won’t have to stop inside the restaurant.

“A lot of folks would rather just pick up and go. We’re also doing a lot more catering right now so we’ll have an additional kitchen that will supply the drive-thru as well as other catering orders. It will make it a lot more convenient for the customer,” said Judice.

There’s also a second phase of renovations to add more seating inside the restaurant.

Now one of the early concerns from Acadiana residents is, “How would a drive-thru impact the traffic onto Johnston Street?”

Judice had the answer, “That was one of the things they looked at. The fact that we have the drive-thru in the back of the business and we have plenty of space for the cars to go around, and it’s only a pickup window. So, there will be no body waiting in line to get their order like a typical drive-thru. This will just be a pickup window for people who already called in their order or ordered on the app.”

While the look of the building will soon be different; Judice says the culture, traditions and of course the food won’t be changing at all.

“We’re not changing anything with the product or the business itself. I’m sure someone is going to ask about french fries, and no we’re not adding french fries. We’re going to be the same Judice Inn we’ve been for the past 76 years.”

Judice says the renovations on the new drive-thru should be complete in 6 to 8 weeks.