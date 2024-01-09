NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Tuesday, Judge Roger Hamilton held a court hearing where he confirmed the charges and set a trial date for the 11-year-old girl accused of murdering a New Iberia man.

The 11-year-old girl’s trail date was set for March 7. She has been accused charged with killing Kameran Bedsole, 36, of New Iberia, on Jasper Road in November.

Organizations like Village 337 and Evolve Louisiana showed up at the Iberia Parish courthouse to advocate for the minor. Angela Kately Eaglin, the Vice President of Village 337 said they want to remind people that, although charged, she is still and 11-year-old girl.

“We don’t want them to forget that an 11-year-old girl is jailed, and she still needs support, and her family still needs support, and we don’t want it to end today. It has to continue until justice is served,” Eaglin explained.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Laramie Griffin with Evolve Louisiana said the 11-year-old girl has been in juvenile detention for 41 days.

“We know, as a community, and the family knows that she is not capable of committing such crimes. So we are here for her today,” said Griffin.

A gag order has been put in place, therefore News 10 asked the organizations how they keep track of the developments and process of the homicide investigation.

Griffin mentioned the transparency would come from the lawyers are they work the case.

“We know that it’s really important that they understand if this was their child, what they would want and what they would do in that situation, and that’s what we want. We want fairness,” Griffin said.

Eaglin said her organization is in contact with the girls family and are awaiting what the family and their legal team would like them to communicate.

“We are in touch with all of her family, and of course, the attorneys are as well, and they’ll divulge where they see fit, and then we’ll use that to continue advocating for her,” said Eaglin. “We’re kind of waiting to see the discovery evidence and what that says so we can kind of hear from the attorneys on what to say and what was not allowed to be repeated. We just want to make sure we’re advocating appropriately for her and not jeopardizing anything.”

“An 11-year-old is going to be traumatized for a very long time from this situation, and so not only just being here today but just having continuing care after this is really important,” said Griffin.

Furthermore, inside the courtroom was the juvenile’s brother, who is 15 years old. He was arrested and accused of first-degree murder. There is no information on a set trial day released for him yet.

News 10 contacted the Clerk of Court, and they were unable to share information about him since he is a minor. The children’s mother, Sabrina Washington, was in attendance. She was arrested and charged with two counts of accessory after the fact. She has a reduction bond hearing on Jan.17.

The Village 337 said they will have a call to action closer to the 11-year-old girl’s trial date schedule. You can follow for more information on the organization here.

The family of Bedsole was also in attendance. News 10 left a message to speak with them, and we are waiting to hear back from them.

Latest Posts