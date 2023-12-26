UPDATE 12/26 4:30 p.m.: The victim of Tuesday’s Johnston Street crash has been identified as Gerald L. Landry Jr., 59, of Youngsville.

Authorities said an investigation in the the crash revealed that Landry’s vehicle entered the parking lot of Regions Bank on Johnston Street and struck several curbs and trees before coming to a stop at the south end of the parking lot.

Landry was transported to a nearby hospital were he was pronounced dead. The crash is still under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY 12/26: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — One motorist has died in a Johnston Street vehicle crash on Tuesday, according to the Lafayette Police Department.

Authorities said they responded to the 2800 Block of Johnston Street in regards to a vehicle crash at approximately 12:23 p.m. on Tuesday.

Upon officers arrival, one motorist was found unresponsive and later died, according to officials.

Traffic Investigators of the Lafayette Police Department have been called out to the scene and a crime scene was established. Officials said the traffic investigators are currently working to determine the elements which led to the fatal crash.

Updates will be provided as more information is available.

