LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Mayor-President Josh Guillory has appointed Joe-Dupree-Anderson as the Interim Chief of Minority Affairs.

The appointment of Anderson comes after Carlos Harvin resigned from the position in August. Anderson will become the second person to serve as Chief of Minority Affairs.

Anderson served as a transitional coordinator at the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office for the past four years. In this role he provided services to help formerly incarcerated individuals re-enter society. He also worked with Southern University and Grambling State University in sports information and public announcing.

Guillory said he believes Anderson will be a great fit for this role.

“Joe has the right qualities to keep the momentum going in addressing the needs of our minority communities and stakeholders. He’s community-minded, passionate and a natural leader,” said Guillory.

Anderson spoke of his gratitude on being appointed to this position.

“I am thankful for this opportunity to serve Lafayette and Lafayette Parish as the Interim Chief of Minority Affairs. I would like to thank Mayor-President Josh Guillory for this appointment and opportunity. I look forward to working with all our citizens to make Lafayette a better place for all who live, work, and call this place home,” said Anderson.

Anderson’s appointment began Monday, Sept. 18.