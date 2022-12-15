LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Attorney and podcast host Jan Swift is hoping to unseat current Lafayette mayor-president Josh Guillory, giving votes the task of choosing who should lead the city through some future decisions on growth.

Swift, a Republican, launched her campaign Thursday afternoon at Rock n Bowl in downtown Lafayette.

She is well-known in the community having worked as an assistant City-Parish Attorney for Community Development, Director of Upper Lafayette Economic Development Foundation, and her service on various boards and commissions.

Ending months of speculation, Swift says she brings life experience in government service and volunteering to the job and says she sincerely cares for her community.

“I am an attorney that understands how to follow the rules and I have a family that’s supporting me. I have been a part of this community for 40 years, and my heart is with each and every family, to see them have the best opportunities they can in our community, in Lafayette.”

Flanked by supporters at Rock N Bowl, Swift said she is looking forward to hearing from the community about what they want to see in Lafayette Government.

The election takes place October 14, 2023.