LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Mayor-President candidate Jan Swift says her plan if elected mayor president is to have an open, honest government and an open records policy that’s citizen-friendly.

Swift spoke with News Ten about what LCG will look like with her as Mayor-President and said everyone will have a seat at the table.

“I want to see us have an open honest government where the average citizen knows that they are being represented,” said Swift.

Swift moved to Lafayette forty years ago and is an attorney graduating from LSU Law School. She has also chaired the Protect the City Committee.

Swift explains that she intends to ensure there is clarity about where city tax dollars are going.

“I’ve chaired the industrial development board, I ran upper Lafayette economic development for 10 years, I’ve had my own small business and my own law practice, I ran the secretary of state’s office back as a younger attorney, I have been involved in almost every non-profit you can imagine from the arts to culture and civics, I’ve studied the I-49 Connector,” Swift said. “I know this community and I also know what I don’t know. When I lead, people who are going to be around me and we are going to have a Blue-Ribbon team of not only experts but regular people.”

Swift explains she knows Lafayette city and parish and wants to see the community prosper. She says she’s going to listen to the people. It’s going to be a community-wide effort.

“We’re going to build Lafayette back up with economic development, people feeling welcomed and not threatened, and also looking forward to the future, ” Swift noted.

Swift said she is running for Lafayette Mayor-President to restore the government to the people. Under her leadership, she explains that LCG will be about growth and prosperity.

“We’re the ones that pay the taxes. We’re the ones who need to trust our leaders. Let’s together move forward and make Lafayette the golden community that it’s always been,” said Swift.

