LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)–The family of a student from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette that was killed by fentanyl is speaking out for the first time since the man who gave her the laced drugs was found guilty of second-degree murder.

It’s the first murder conviction for a fentanyl seller in the state.

The man convicted of 20-year-old Jonterez Broussard’s murder is now facing life in prison for selling her the fentanyl-laced drugs. Meanwhile, Broussard’s father and brother are dedicating their lives to preventing more deaths.

“We are about saving lives in Jonterez’s name. Every time a life is saved in her name, I say, ‘Hi, honey. Hi, baby,'” Bob Broussard, Jonterez’s father, said.

“Jesus said that there’s no greater love than this, to lay down one’s life for a friend. Jonterez’s life now has meaning,” Jonterez’s brother, Bobby, added.

Both Jonterez’s father and brother said her spirit was in the courtroom Thursday when the jury found Damien Bernard, the man who sold her fentanyl-laced drugs, guilty of her murder.

“This verdict will resonate to the state,” her father said. “The message to every drug dealer, everyone thinking about dealing that poison in this state, they just need to stop. They just need to stop.”

With a second-degree murder charge, Bernard is now facing the rest of his life in prison.

Jonterez’s father said there will be more verdicts like this one for dealers who sell fentanyl and cause someone’s death.

“If you come into this state and intend on dealing fentanyl, you will face a life sentence. Risk life imprisonment for $90? Just stop,” he pleaded.

Jonterez’s father also helped pass Jaja’s Law in Louisiana this year. With its passage, the family of anyone who dies of unintentional fentanyl poisoning has a right to sue a foreign state.