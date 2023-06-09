ACADIANA, La. (KLFY) – MPCS began their “Games Across Acadiana: Acadiana’s Ultimate Scavenger Hunt” last week, and there’s still time to join.

If you’re wanting to join in on the scavenger hunt fun, there’s still time to enter.

According to the release, “There’s still time to join the hunt, complete missions, and earn points to be entered into the GAA prize drawing. Remember, every 10,000 points earns your team one entry. “

There are two missions coming up: Monday, June 12: THERE SHE BLOWS ,sponsored by The Moody Company, and Thursday, June 16: ADD SPRINKLES, sponsored by Norris International.

“If you haven’t started playing yet, there’s still time to join the hunt! Just download the free app, GooseChase, from Google Play or the App Store and search for “2023 Games Across Acadiana” or enter the game code “X4339K”. Missions can be completed at any time before 8pm on June 17th and do not need to be performed in any specific order,” started the release.