BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY)– The city of Broussard joined most of the country in commemorating American Independence with food, fun, and fireworks at their 17th annual Independence Day Festival.

This annual event was held at Broussard Sports Complex, built in 2016. Jamey Abshire, Broussard Parks and Recreation Director says the event has continued to grow every year, despite having to follow COVID restrictions for two years.

“It makes my heart warm. This is the reason that these complexes were built for the quality of life and just to be able to offer something for the community,” said Abshire.

Sheree Ardoin, a mother of two children, said bringing her children to enjoy the different activities was a delight.

“I think it’s incredible the communities coming together and kids are having fun, families are together finally after covid,” she said. “There are many different activities for the kids here. Broussard has outdone themselves today.”

Some activities included a kid’s zone with water fun with the Broussard fire department. There was face painting, fun jumps, food, and beverages. Also, a live performance from the band Three Thirty-seven had everyone on their feet.

“Yeah, it’s been nice out here. I love to see all these people out here,” said Regina Short, another festival-goer who says the celebration means a lot to her.

“It means a lot to me because my oldest grandson is in the United States Marine Corps right now serving our country, ” she said.