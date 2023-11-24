LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – People from all over Acadiana travel to the Acadiana Mall every Black Friday to start off their holiday shopping either for friends and family or to get a treat for themselves.

“I shop for me my family and friends. I just love to give out,” said Lafayette native Dre Judice.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Black Friday began in the early 1950’s. Since then, shopping on Friday after thanksgiving became an endeavor for families all over the country to take part in. “It just became a thing that we started when the kids were like young. We always came to the mall then we went to other places close by,” said Breaux Bridge native Mary Dupuis.

Black Friday shopping is a holiday tradition many people have taken part in for years, but with extended deals going on and online shopping taking over many residents say Black Friday is not the same as it once was.

Niki McKinney of Ville Platte says, “Black Friday is kind of not the same as when I was growing up. It’s different. And then a lot of people do a lot of online shopping.”

“There wasn’t as many people. There’s no lines. There’s no fighting in the stores anymore. It’s not crazy like it used to be,” said Ava Whittle.

The ease of online shopping is making the Black Friday experience dwindle down, but some people still enjoy going to the store Linda Myers. She said, “I like to shop online too, but sometimes you want to get out and see what is in the stores too.”

