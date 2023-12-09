DUSON, La. (KLFY)– An Iota driver is now dead after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10, about 3 miles east of Louisiana Highway 95, Friday night.
Nina Hayes, 40, of Iota lost her life as a result of the crash.
Authorities said, around 11 p.m., Hayes was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima west on Interstate 10 when, for unknown reasons, she went off the road and hit a tree. Her vehicle had overturned, and she sustained serious injuries.
Hayes was brought to a hospital then later died.
A toxicology sample was obtained for Hayes, according to authorities. This is an ongoing investigation.
