LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette firefighters responded to a house fire early Sunday morning.

The fire took place in the 100 block of So. Magnolia Street at 3:11 a.m. When firefighters arrived, the flames were venting through the roof, according to authorities.

Firefighters found no one inside the house, but it was determined one person lived in the house. The person living in the house was not home at the time of the fire, stated authorities.

All of the contents inside of the home were destroyed by the fire, and the home sustained heavy damage, said Fire Chief Robert Benoit.